Chesterfield drug dealer hid crack cocaine in his pants

A Derbyshire drug dealer was caught hiding 74 wraps of crack cocaine in his underpants.

Officers made the discovery when they strip-searched Leon Morris at a police station.

Earlier they had stopped a car in which the 26-year-old was a passenger.

Now, almost two years after the offence Morris, who Derby Crown Court was told has now kicked his addiction, has been sent to prison.

Jailing him for two years and three months, Judge Robert Egbuna said: “Crack cocaine is a drug which causes so much damage to people, you will know that in part yourself.

“So when someone is found with 74 wraps of it and one wrap of heroin with intent to supply the court has to take a serious view of that.

“I take into account there has been a long delay between the date of the offence and this sentencing hearing but that is partly down to yourself for not admitting what you had done at the time.

“This has to be a prison sentence.

“I realise you have taken significant steps yourself to stop your own drug habit and I accept that it is not easy to do that.

“But you can’t go supplying this quantity of crack cocaine and not go to prison.”

Sarah Slater, prosecuting, said the offence took place on September 18, 2017.

She said police stopped the car in Thorntree Court, Birdholme, Chesterfield.

Miss Slater said Morris got out and was approached by an officer who asked him if he was carrying any drugs.

She said: “He told them he had some crack cocaine in his underpants and so was taken to a police station where he was searched.

“Some 7.87g of crack cocaine was recovered from his underwear in the form of 74 wraps which were all £10 deals.

“An additional wrap of heroin, worth £30, was also found.”

Miss Slater said despite telling officers in the street what he had on him Morris, of St Augustine’s Road, Chesterfield, answered “no comment” to the questions he was asked in interview.

But he later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Will Bennett, mitigating, said his client has now overcome his crack cocaine addiction.

He said: “At the time he was selling in the street to find his own habit.

“He simply tells me that when he was younger he was foolish and to a certain extent arrogant and that got him into difficulties with class A drugs.”