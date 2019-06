A driver in Chesterfield 'disappeared into the night' after being pursued by police.

The driver of a Kia Sportage was pursued by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit after being spotted driving dangerously.

Officers lost the vehicle after a 'tour of the back streets', but relocated the car 'a minute later'.

Chesterfield Response Unit, Derbyshire Dog Section, and Derbyshire Road Policing Unit searched for the driver, but they had 'disappeared into the night'.