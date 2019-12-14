Chesterfield drink driver smashes into train bridge

A drink-driver collided with a train bridge after a night out drinking with his girlfriend, a court heard.

Shane Alan Whitmore appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates on Wednesday, December 11, following the incident on August 25 in the Barrow Hill area.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Shane Whitmore appeared

Police were called to the incident and found Whitmore near to the vehicle, along with a woman who turned out to be his girlfriend.

Prosecuting, Emma Heath-Tilford told the court that Whitmore had initially denied that the black Vauxhall Astra was his, or that he had been driving it, but later admitted the offence in police interview.

“He admitted that it was his and that he’d had it for about a year or so,” she said.

“He had been drinking at his girlfriend’s property, and then went to the pub and had more to drink. He could not remember driving or having further to drink.”

Defending, Kevin Tomlinson, said Whitmore - who works as an engineer - felt fortunate that neither he nor his girlfriend, who was also in the car, escaped uninjured.

He added that Whitmore has subsequently got rid of the car and won’t lose his job because of the driving ban.

Whitmore, of Compass Crescent, Old Whittington, who blew 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35, admitted drink driving.

He was banned for 18 months, fined £335, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £33 victim surcharge.