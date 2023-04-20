Doctor Praveen Alla made out over sixty false diamorphine prescriptions - later changing IT records so it looked like the prescriptions were made in error and picked up the medications himself.

Dr Alla, who graduated from the University of Sheffield and completed GP training in 2009, became a salaried GP at the Welbeck Road Practice in Chesterfield, where he was working at the time of his offences.

In 2018 Dr Alla was confronted by his Chesterfield colleagues at the Practice regarding concerns about his prescribing and that he was misdirecting prescriptions of diamorphine.

In November 2018 the disgraced GP was confronted by colleagues at Bolsover’s Welbeck Road Practice

In October 2020, Dr Alla was convicted at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court of fraud by abuse of position and in December 2020 he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months at Derby Crown Court.

He has not worked as a GP since November 2018 and in March 2019 he resigned from the Practice.

Following a misconduct hearing by the Medical Practitioner Tribunal Service in November 2022, when Dr Alla admitted that his actions were dishonest, he has been further suspended from the medical register for three months.

However, the 2022 Tribunal considered that Dr Alla had shown genuine remorse for his actions and determined that Dr Alla’s fitness to practise was not impaired by reason of misconduct.

The tribunal determined to hold a review hearing which would convene shortly before the end of the period of suspension.

A series of review hearings have been held in recent weeks including hearing on February 27, March 7 and April 3. These hearings were held in private.

During the hearings, Ms Duffin, told the Tribunal that Dr Alla has now been out of medical practice since 2018 and that he is undertaking a “returners” course. She submitted that Dr Alla is willing to comply with any conditions imposed and that he will continue to engage with his support programmes.

Ms Duffin reminded the Tribunal that Dr Alla had been working as a general practitioner for a number of years and that no concerns were raised about his skills and abilities as a GP. She said that he was well thought of and was committed to the care of his patients.

Ms Duffin submitted that Dr Alla is keen to return to medical practice.

She told the Tribunal that Dr Alla has taken steps to remediate his behaviour and the effect of not being able to practise medicine has had serious consequences for him. She added that a period of conditional registration will allow Dr Alla the opportunity to retrain and to demonstrate that his insight is further developed as well as to show his commitment to returning to safe practice.

Following the hearings, the tribunal determined to impose a further period of suspension on Dr Alla’s registration for four months.

In summary, Ms Duffin said that proportionate and workable conditions should now be imposed on Dr Alla’s registration to allow a gradual phased return to medical practice, via the returners course.