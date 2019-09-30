Chesterfield court will examine death of mother who murdered her child

An inquest into the death of a mother who hanged herself in a Derbyshire prison while serving life for the murder of her young son will take place in Chesterfield.

Magdelena Luczak, 29, was found dead in her cell at HMP Foston Hall in 2015.

Daniel Pelka. Picture issued by West Midlands Police.

In 2013, Luczak and her partner Mariusz Krezolek were jailed for minimum terms of 30 years after being found guilty of murdering her son, Daniel Pelka, in a case which shocked the UK.

Four-year-old Daniel, who died from a head injury in 2012, had been starved and beaten over several months.

He weighed just over a stone-and-a-half when he passed away in Coventry.

Magdelena Luczak. Picture issued by West Midlands Police.

At Birmingham Crown Court in 2013, Judge Mrs Justice Cox told Ms Luczak and Mr Krezolek: "What was handed out to Daniel was incomprehensible brutality by both of you."

Mr Krezolek died in prison in 2016 after suffering a heart attack.

A pre-inquest review into Ms Luczak's death took place at Chesterfield coroners' court on Monday.

The court was told the full inquest is expected to hear from the prison's custody manager at the time and a number of doctors involved in Ms Luczak's care.

It will also examine the circumstances leading up to her death and whether 'processes and procedures' were followed.

A date for the full inquest - which will be heard before a jury and take place over three days - is yet to be set.

