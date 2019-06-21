Chesterfield Co-op store reopens following overnight break-in

A Co-op store in Chesterfield which was targeted by burglars in the early hours of this morning has reopened to shoppers.

The store, on Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, Staveley, had notified customers it would be "closed until further notice" after the break-in, which also saw smoke billowing from the front door.

Police were at the scene this morning.

No staff were in the store at the time of the incident, which happened at about 5am this morning (June 21).

A spokesman for Central Co-operative said: "We can confirm that a break-in took place at our store in Inkersall this morning.

"No members of staff were on duty at the time of the incident.

"The store is now open and we are giving our full support to the police as they conduct their investigation.”

Derbyshire Police were at the scene and are appealing for support in their investigation.

A spokesman said: "We were called at about 5am this morning to reports of the alarm going off at the Co-op store on Inkersall Green Road and that the front door was wide open.

"Another call came in saying that there was damage to the shop and upon arrival officers confirmed that there was a break in at the shop.

"The fire service were informed about the alarm but there was not a fire at the site.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and if anyone saw anything suspicious or was in the area at the time, please call us on 101 using incident number 103-210619 of June 21."

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.