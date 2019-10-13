Chesterfield bin fire spreads to nearby fence

Firefighters had to extinguish flames from a wheelie bin fire in Chesterfield which spread to a fence.

A crew was called out last night, Saturday at 7.30pm to Bank Street.

READ MORE: Concerns grow for missing Chesterfield woman last seen at hospital

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "This was a fire involving a wheelie bin that had spread to a fence. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

READ MORE: Work continuing throughout weekend to restore gas supplies in Wirksworth