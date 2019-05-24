Chesterfield bar offers discounted food and drink TODAY after return of stolen trees

Two people have been arrested after two ornamental trees were stolen from outside a bar in Chesterfield town centre.

The trees were reported as being stolen from outside Einstein's on Holywell Street at around 4.45pm on Monday last week.

Enquiries were carried out and a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Chesterfield, were susequently arrested in connection to the incident.

Both the man and the woman have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The trees have now been returned to the bar.

On Monday last week, Einstein's said on Facebook: "Thank you to everyone for your support and kind messages regarding our beloved trees.

"The matter has been dealt with by Derbyshire Constabulary who brought these back to us this evening.

"Vic-tree is ours!

"To celebrate, on Tuesday, May 28, we're going to bring back the trees after they've been nurtured back to health and spruced up, and we're giving EVERYONE 25 per cent off food and drinks all day.

"We can guaran-tree it will be a good one!

"No twigs attached."

Police are also investigating three other reported thefts of plants in the Brockwell area which were reported around the same time as the Einstein's theft.

Officers do not yet know if the thefts are connected.

Anyone who can help the police investigation should call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote reference 19*258398 and the officer in the case, PC Deborah Smith.