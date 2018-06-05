CHESTERFIELD ASSAULT: Police release CCTV images after man is left with broken nose

Police investigating an assault in Chesterfield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 2.30am on May 19, officers were called to reports that a 26-year-old man had been punched in the face on Corporation Street, near Einstein's, and that he had a broken nose.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident

Police have now released images of a man they would like to speak in case he has information which could help with their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Becky King on 101, quoting reference 18000227976 or send her online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.