The statement comes after the death of Mr Allford, 23, who died after being detained by police in relation to a suspected drug offence.

It reads: “IOPC continues to investigate the tragic death of Chad Allford. It is important that an independent investigation is carried out to determine the true events leading up to his death. The IOPC will update Mr Allford’s family on the progress of the investigation.

“Derbyshire Constabulary fully supports this investigation and are equally committed to ensuring there is an independent review.

Tributes at Morewood Drive, Alfreton, following the death of Chad Allford.

"We are aware of numerous different accounts circulating within the community, relating to the events leading up to this tragic incident. However, we respectfully ask for time to allow the independent investigators to determine what happened. At the appropriate time, the findings will be made available.

"Again, we would like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.”

Investigators revealed they are looking at ‘whether any force was used’ in the police detention of a Mr Allford.

In a previous statement, the IOPC said: “Police officers attended a residential address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, on Wednesday afternoon in relation to suspected drugs offences.

“As officers were detaining Mr Allford at the property shortly after 5pm, he became seriously unwell.

“An ambulance was called, and CPR was carried out but sadly he died later in hospital.

“The IOPC received a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary following the incident and began an independent investigation the same evening.

“The investigation is examining the nature of the interaction between police officers and Mr Allford including whether any force was used in his detention, and how his welfare was handled when he became unwell.

“Investigators are assessing initial accounts from the police officers involved and statements from other witnesses.

“We are also analysing police officers’ body worn video footage.

“As we are at an early stage of the investigation, we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”