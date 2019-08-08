CCTV shows woman wanted in connection with Chesterfield wallet theft

Derbyshire Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with a wallet theft in Chesterfield.

The incident in Lounsley Green on July 24, saw a woman enter an insecure vehicle and take a wallet and coins from the car.

Do you recognise this woman?

Derbyshire Police want to speak to the woman, pictured, in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "Female on Lounsley Green, Chesterfield enters insecure vehicle and takes wallet and coinage from the centre console.

"If you recognise this woman, or can help us with our enquiries, please call us on 101 quoting incident 19000388929 of July 24.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."