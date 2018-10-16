CCTV shows man being chased down and beaten by robbers in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police is appealing for information about three men wanted in connection to a violent street robbery.

At around 7.50pm on Saturday, September 15, the victim was chased down Cromwell Road and on to Lower Dale Road in Normanton.

Police were called just after 5pm

The victim was pushed over and kicked and stamped on whilst on the ground. The attack left the victim with broken ribs and facial fractures.

The offenders stole a bag belonging to the man and then got into a black Mercedes which drove off in the direction of Hamilton Road.

The three men are described as:

Suspect 1 - Asian, black hair, black beard, grey tracksuit hooded top and bottoms with stripe down leg.

Suspect 2 - Asian, dark clothing, large build, wearing a baseball cap

Suspect 3 - Asian, black beard, baseball cap, blue hooded top, black bottoms with white stripe down the side.

Anyone with any information should contact us using one of the following methods with reference number 18*442498.