CCTV images released by officers investigating alleged racial abuse at Brimington takeaway

Police investigating an allegation of racial abuse at a takeaway in Brimington have released two images of a man they would like to speak to.
The incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday, May 16, on Church Street when it was reported that a man entered the takeaway and was racially abusive towards a member of staff.
Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures or has any information is asked to contact police , quoting the reference number 19*253771 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Paul Collins, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.