CCTV images released by officers investigating alleged racial abuse at Brimington takeaway

Police investigating an allegation of racial abuse at a takeaway in Brimington have released two images of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday, May 16, on Church Street when it was reported that a man entered the takeaway and was racially abusive towards a member of staff.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures or has any information is asked to contact police , quoting the reference number 19*253771 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Paul Collins, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.