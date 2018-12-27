CCTV images released after theft of bag from Staveley store

Police investigating the theft of a bag from a Staveley store have released CCTV images.

The bag was stolen from the Morrison store on Barnfield Close at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, December 4. One of the cards inside was used at a cash machine in the town a short time later.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*587070 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Webb, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.