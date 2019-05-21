CCTV images released after purse theft in Chesterfield

Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man they would like to speak to after a purse was allegedly stolen from a shop in Chesterfield.

The purse was left at one of the self-service tills in Asda, Sheffield Road, between 2pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, May 9.

The man police would like to speak to.

The man pictured was seen in the store at the time, and officers believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "If you recognise him, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods and quote reference number 19000236465 in any correspondence."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.