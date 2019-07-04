CCTV images released after man assaulted during aggravated burglary in Somercotes

Police investigating a burglary at a house in Somercotes in which a man was assaulted have released CCTV images.

Two men entered a house on Queen Street and assaulted a man, who required hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Police have issued images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

One of the men is described as white and wearing dark coloured clothing, while the other was wearing a red hoodie.

READ MORE: ‘It’s far too close to home’ - residents react to Chesterfield ‘murder’ probe

They let the house in what is believed to be a grey Nissan Juke.

Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which occurred at around 7.20pm on June 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19000309103, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

READ MORE: Driver charged after crash on Derbyshire road leaves man seriously injured

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.