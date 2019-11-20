CCTV images released after fraud spree at Derbyshire petrol stations

Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with business fuel cards which were swiped from lorries and used fraudulently in various petrol stations across Derbyshire.

The fuel cards, and two sat navs, were stolen from vehicles parked in a yard off High Holborn Road, Ripley sometime between Friday, October 18 and Sunday, October 20.

Do you recognise him? Pic: Derbyshire Police.

The cards used a number of times shortly afterwards at service stations at Markham Vale, Derby, Uttoxeter and Tamworth.

Officers are now releasing CCTV stills of a man who may be able to help with their inquiries.

Do you recognise the man in the pictures? If so, or if you have any information which you think could help, you should call police on 101.

Quote the reference number 19*561419 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Neil Wilson, in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

