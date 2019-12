Police have released CCTV images after a car was stolen from a car wash in Chesterfield.

A man called Derbyshire Police to report that his grey Ford was stolen from the Black Diamond hand car wash, in Whittington Valley Road between 9am and 9.30am on November 21.

Police believe this man can help

Police want to speak to the man in the pictures in case he has information which could help them trace the car.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 19000654319.