CCTV image released after theft of clothing from Chesterfield shop

Police investigating the theft of clothing from a Chesterfield shop have released a CCTV image.
The incident occurred at the Infintes store on Low Pavements in the town centre at around 3.20pm on Wednesday February 6.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact PCSO Karl Marsh, quoting the reference 19*63128, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.