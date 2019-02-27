CCTV image released after theft of clothing from Chesterfield shop

Police investigating the theft of clothing from a Chesterfield shop have released a CCTV image.

The incident occurred at the Infintes store on Low Pavements in the town centre at around 3.20pm on Wednesday February 6.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PCSO Karl Marsh, quoting the reference 19*63128, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.