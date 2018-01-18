CCTV IMAGE: Police appeal to trace man in connection with theft of scrap metal in Chesterfield

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of scrap metal from a skip.

The incident occurred ata business on Broombank Park, Chesterfield Trading Estate, at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 29.

A man is alleged to have filled a bag with scrap metal from a skip, but gets disturbed by something, drops the bag and runs off.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture, or has any information that could help police with their investigation, is asked to call PC Helen Sayers on 101, quoting reference 17*559582, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.