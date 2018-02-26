CCTV IMAGE: Police appeal after purse is stolen from 94-year-old woman in Matlock

Police investigating the theft of a purse from a 94-year-old woman in Matlock have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The woman believes the purse was taken from her shopping cart while she was in Marks and Spencer, on Bakewell Road, between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday, February 17.

As well as cash and bank cards, the purse contained a silver horseshoe pendant which is of sentimental value to the woman.

Officers believe the man and woman pictured may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Patrick Shambrook on 101, quoting reference 18*77709, or send him a message through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.