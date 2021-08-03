CCTV image issued after motorbike stolen from outside Derbyshire pub

An investigation has been launched following the theft of a motorbike in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:40 pm

The black and orange KTM Duke was parked outside Brennan’s pub, in Regent Street, Long Eaton, when it is understood to have been taken at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 27.

It was reported that three men were seen nearby close to this time, one of whom was believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man who was in the area at the time as they would like to speak to him as part of their investigation.

The black and orange KTM Duke (similar to the one pictured) was stolen from Long Eaton. Police have released this image, alongside the CCTV image of a man they would like to trace, as part of their investigation

They have also issued an image of a similar motorbike to the one stolen as they are keen to hear from anyone who has been offered one for sale.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ryan Barrell on 101 quoting reference number 21*421149.

You can also contact Derbyshire Constabulary on Facebook, Twitter, or by filling out an online contact form.

