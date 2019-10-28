CCTV image appeal after Dronfield Woodhouse shop robbery

Derbyshire Police has issued a CCTV image following a robbery at a shop in Dronfield Woodhouse.

Staff at McColls store on Barnes Lane were threatened by a man who walked into the shop and stole a quantity of cash in May this year.

Police want to speak to this man

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "We understand the incident happened in May, but as the image is quite clear we hope someone may recognise the man and come forward. All other lines of inquiry, to date, have been followed."

If anyone could help identify the man, or have any information which could help with with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police on 101 reference number 19*279073 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Laura East, or click here to send the officer a message online