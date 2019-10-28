CCTV image appeal after Bolsover burglary

Police would like to speak to this man.
Police want to identifying the following person who may be able to assist them with a dwelling burglary at Bolsover.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "We understand that it is not a picture of someone’s face but the clothing is quite distinctive. The footage is from the Co-Op Store, Bolsover on Tuesday 10th September 2019 and any help would be appreciated."

 If anyone has any information please get in touch with PC 14996 Sinfield and quoting: 19000492490 via 101 or click here to contact the officer online