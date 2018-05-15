CCTV APPEAL: Police looking to trace man after passengers are abused on bus in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for help to trace a man after an incident on a bus travelling from Chesterfield to Clay Cross.

A bus passenger reported to police that while she was on the bus, a man was abusive toward her and other passengers.

The incident happened between 6pm and 6.15pm on Friday, May 4 on the number 54 Stagecoach bus.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, who was on the bus at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Richard Clarke on 101, quoting reference 18000212030 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.