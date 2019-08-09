CCTV appeal into 'incident' outside shops near Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police have released a CCTV image of a group of people they want to speak to in relation to an "incident" near shops in Dronfield.

Police are trying to identify the individuals, who were involved in an incident at Pentland Road shops earlier this week.

Do you recognise these individuals?

A police spokesman said: "We are trying to identify the individuals in the photograph who we hope can help us with our enquiries into an incident that occurred near the Pentland Road shops.

"If you recognise any of them please either contact us via messenger or call 101 quoting reference 19000413867. Thanks."