Police have launched a CCTV appeal after fuel was stolen from a supermarket petrol station in Ilkeston.

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in relation to a fuel theft, which took place at the Asda filling station on Nottingham Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Do you recognise this female?We need to speak to her in relation to a fuel theft on November 13.”

If you know her, please call 101.