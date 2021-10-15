CCTV appeal after thieves steal money and keys from north Derbyshire business

The men gained entry to Banner Ltd, on Callywhite Lane in Dronfield, at around 3.30pm on September 11.

CCTV captures them walking around the compound where they gained access to multiple units, taking money, keys to vehicles and other items.

Police are appealing information to identify the two unknown males who gained access to and stole money and items from Banner Ltd in Dronfield

Anyone with information or CCTV footage relevant to the incident, or who can help identify the individuals, should contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting reference 21*529927.