CCTV appeal after thieves steal money and keys from north Derbyshire business
Police are appealing to identify two men after money and keys were stolen from a business in north Derbyshire.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:12 am
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:13 am
The men gained entry to Banner Ltd, on Callywhite Lane in Dronfield, at around 3.30pm on September 11.
CCTV captures them walking around the compound where they gained access to multiple units, taking money, keys to vehicles and other items.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage relevant to the incident, or who can help identify the individuals, should contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting reference 21*529927.
Alternatively, email [email protected]