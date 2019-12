Police are appealing for information after an outhouse in Grindleford was broken into.

Around 14.30pm December 3, a business premises in the Grindleford area had its outbuilding broken into by four suspects, who arrived in a Transit van.

The CCTV images

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have any CCTV in area and shows someone acting suspiciously between the times mentioned.

If you could help, please call 101 quoting reference number 19000648570.