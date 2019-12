Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a collision in Chesterfield.

A 22 year old man was cycling along Storforth Lane, past the Chesterfield Bowl, at 7.40pm on Monday November 11, when he was in collision with a car.

He suffered a fractured elbow.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate the quality is poor but we hope the images may jog someone’s memory.”

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 19000610051.