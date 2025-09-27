Derbyshire police have issued a number of CCTV images in connection with crimes across the county.
Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is ask to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.
2. Theft, Tool Station in Derby
This person is sought in connection with theft at Tool Station at Peak Drive in Derby which took place on Monday, September 8. Crime reference: 25*530450 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Theft, Texaco in Derby
Police are looking for this person in connection with a theft at Texaco at Raynesway, Derby, on Sunday, September 7. Crime reference: 25*53099 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Theft, Tesco in Whaley Bridge
Police are looking for this person in connection with a theft at Tesco in Whaley Bridge, which occurred on Thursday, September 4. Crime reference: 25000522605 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary