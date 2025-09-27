Caught on camera in Derbyshire: Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes – including theft from Derbyshire Tesco and Primark stores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Sep 2025, 14:17 BST
Officers have issued images of people they would like to speak to in connection with alleged crimes across Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police have issued a number of CCTV images in connection with crimes across the county.

Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is ask to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

1. Derbyshire police issue CCTV appeal

This person is sought in connection with theft at Tool Station at Peak Drive in Derby which took place on Monday, September 8. Crime reference: 25*530450

2. Theft, Tool Station in Derby

Police are looking for this person in connection with a theft at Texaco at Raynesway, Derby, on Sunday, September 7. Crime reference: 25*53099

3. Theft, Texaco in Derby

Police are looking for this person in connection with a theft at Tesco in Whaley Bridge, which occurred on Thursday, September 4. Crime reference: 25000522605

4. Theft, Tesco in Whaley Bridge

