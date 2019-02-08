Caught on camera.

Caught on Camera: Derbyshire Police want to speak to these seven people

Can you help police identify these people in relation to alleged crimes committed across Derbyshire?

Please note that these images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Crime: Theft'Area: Buxton'Date: Monday 28th January 2019'Ref: 19000047030''Males enter store on High Street, Buxton and steal purse from the desk.

1. 'Purse stolen from desk' in Buxton shop

Crime: Theft'Area: Chesterfield'Date: Sunday 27th January 2019'Ref: 19000044570''In a nightclub on Holywell Street, Chesterfield, a purse is taken from victims handbag and bank cards are used.

2. 'Purse stolen from handbag' and bank cards used in Chesterfield

Crime: Theft'Area: Buxton'Date: Monday 28th January 2019'Ref: 19000047030a''Males enter store on High Street, Buxton and steal purse from the desk.

3. 'Stole purse from shop desk' in Buxton

Crime: Burglary'Area: Buxton'Date: Tuesday 22nd January 2019'Ref: 19000036162''Three offenders enter store on Spring Gardens, Buxton, confuse the cashier by ringing the changes and one offender reaches over and grabs money.

4. 'Burglary' at Buxton shop

