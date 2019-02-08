Caught on Camera: Derbyshire Police want to speak to these seven people
Can you help police identify these people in relation to alleged crimes committed across Derbyshire?
Friday 08 February 2019 15:23
Please note that these images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.
1. 'Purse stolen from desk' in Buxton shop
Crime: Theft'Area: Buxton'Date: Monday 28th January 2019'Ref: 19000047030''Males enter store on High Street, Buxton and steal purse from the desk.
Derbyshire Police
2. 'Purse stolen from handbag' and bank cards used in Chesterfield
Crime: Theft'Area: Chesterfield'Date: Sunday 27th January 2019'Ref: 19000044570''In a nightclub on Holywell Street, Chesterfield, a purse is taken from victims handbag and bank cards are used.
Derbyshire Police
Derbyshire Police
4. 'Burglary' at Buxton shop
Crime: Burglary'Area: Buxton'Date: Tuesday 22nd January 2019'Ref: 19000036162''Three offenders enter store on Spring Gardens, Buxton, confuse the cashier by ringing the changes and one offender reaches over and grabs money.
Derbyshire Police
