1. Petrol theft Ilkeston A motorist pulls up at the pump and fills car up on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire on August 5. He makes off without making payment.'Area: Ilkeston, Larklands and Gallows'Date: 05/08/2019'Crime Ref: 19000412442

2. Thefts in Ashgate On July 24 a woman entered insecure vehicles in Ashgate stealing items, before a subsequent shop theft.'Crime: Theft from vehicles, shop'Date: 24/07/2019'Area: Co-op, Ashgate'Crime Ref: 19000388929

3. Clothes theft from Heanor store A male and female entered a store on Heanor Retail Park High Street, Heanor on August 20. A shopping bag full of clothes was left with store staff to watch, A large quantity went missing.'Crime: Theft'Area: Heanor'Date: 20/08/2019'Crime Ref: 19000442172

4. Male suspect in Heanor clothing theft Male and female enter store on Heanor Retail Park High Street, Heanor. Shopping bag full of clothes is left with store staff to watch, when returns large quantity missing.'''Crime: Theft'Area: Heanor'Date: 20/08/2019'Crime Ref: 19000442172a

