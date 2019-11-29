Cat 'seriously injured' after being 'shot' near Chesterfield

Police are investigating reports of a cat being ‘shot’ near Chesterfield.

It is understood the feline was ‘shot’ with an ‘air weapon’ in the Dronfield area.

The incident took place on Thursday, November 28 at the junction of Hollins Spring Avenue and Hallowes Lane.

A spokesperson for Dronfield Police SNT said: “If you saw anything suspicious or have any information regarding who may have done this please contact us quoting reference 19000637861 or call Crimestoppers.”

READ MORE: POLICE WARNING AFTER CRASH CLOSES DERBYSHIRE ROAD