Cashier threatened and pulled to the floor in Bolsover petrol station robbery

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at a Bolsover petrol station.

The cashier was working behind the counter at the High Street Filling Station when two men walked in. One man scaled the counter, made threats towards the cashier and then pulled her to the floor.

The men stole cash and ran off down a footpath which runs down the side of the filling station.

One man is described as being of stocky build and 5ft 8ins tall. The other man was slim and slightly taller than his accomplice.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the offence, which took place at around 8.15pm on December 13, and who saw the men entering or leaving the shop.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Andrew Cocking on 101 quoting reference number 17000543825, or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.