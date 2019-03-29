Cash stolen from elderly woman in Chesterfield coffee shop

Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to after cash was stolen from the purse of an elderly woman purse in a coffee shop in Chesterfield.

An 88 year old woman had been sat with her daughter and granddaughter in Café Nero, on Low Pavement, on Tuesday, February 26 between around 11.45am and 1pm.

Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to

The woman realised her money was missing as she tried to buy an item in a nearby shop.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to appeal to trace the woman in the image, as she may have information which could help with our inquiries.

"Do you recognise the woman in the picture? Can you help us to identify her?

"If so, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19*100441 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Karl Marsh, in any correspondence.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

