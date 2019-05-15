Cash reward offered after woman hit with chain after she refused to hand over money to two teenagers in Derbyshire park

The family of a woman who was hit with a chain after she refused to hand over money to two teenagers in Derbyshire is offering a cash reward for any information.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 11 between 7pm and 7.30pm at Riddings Park near the cricket ground.

The woman suffered these marks as a result of being hit by the chain.

The woman was walking through the park towards a shop when she was approached by two teenagers who asked if she had any change. When she said she did not have any, they hit her on her back with a wallet chain, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said.

She fell over and tried to chase them when she got back up but they ran away.

The teenagers are believed to be aged between 17 and 18.

One of the teenagers is described as being tall with dark hair and was wearing a green anorak and had an ear stretcher in his left ear.

The second teenager is described as being 'scruffy looking' and was wearing a cap and jeans.

Posting on Facebook, the woman's daughter-in-law, Chelsea McKinlay, wrote: "Anyone that knows my mother in law knows she doesn't like trouble and she will avoid conflict at all costs, she is very shook up by it and it is affecting her a great deal."

If you have any information about the incident, call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote reference number 19000243304.