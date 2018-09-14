Cash machine targeted during burglary at Bradwell shop

Police are appealing for information after a cash machine was targeted during a burglary at a Bradwell shop.

The incident happened at around 3.20am on Sunday, September 9 at the Co-Operative store on Netherside.

It is believed the offenders left the scene in a vehicle, which travelled through the lights and in the direction of Tideswell.

Anyone who saw anything, or has any information, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*430458 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Gemma Peace, by calling 101 or filling in the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.