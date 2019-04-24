Cash from handbag was stolen from a Chesterfield bar

Derbyshire Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to in connection with a handbag theft.

The theft happened at a bar in Holywell Street, at 2.45am on Thursday, April 11.

Do you recognise these people?

It was reported that the bag had been taken then returned to its owner; however she later discovered that an amount of cash was missing from her purse.

The police would like to speak to the two people pictured, who were seen in the area at the time and may have information that will help with enquiries.

If you recognise either of them, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 19000189308, and the name of the officer in the case, PC Carl Davies, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.