Caravan blaze at Ripley thought to be deliberate

A caravan blaze in Ripley is thought to have been started deliberately. Crews from Alfteton and Ripley were called to tackle the fire in fields off Coach Lane last night (April 30) at 10pm. A spokesman for the fire service said Derbyshire Police have been informed.