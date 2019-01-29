Car tyres damaged in Holme Hall area

Derbyshire Police is appealing for information after a number of cars in the Holme Hall area had their tyres damaged.

The vehicles, which were parked in the Hipley Close and Atlow Close area, were targeted sometime between Friday, January 18 and Monday, January 21.

Police have appealed for help

PCSO Gareth Turner, of the Newbold and Brockwell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, has been making enquiries in the local area.

He said: “These motorists now face the inconvenience and cost of covering repairs or for new tyres. If you noticed anything suspicious, or have any information which could help with our inquiries, please get in touch.”

If you think you can help please call police on 101.

Please quote the reference number 19*32115 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Gareth Turner, in any correspondence.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.