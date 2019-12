Police descended on a Derbyshire street after a car ‘ploughed through a garden wall’ and ‘took out’ the front door of a Derbyshire home.

Officers were called at around 11.55pm on December 17 to reports that a Vauxhall Corsa had crashed into a house on Collingwood Road, Long Eaton.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "One male was arrested for drink driving but later, when in custody, he was released without charge as he was found to be below the drink drive limit."