Car park machines damaged at Derbyshire beauty spots

Four car park pay-and-display machines at beauty spots in the Derbyshire Dales have been broken during the past six weeks.

Most recently, a machine at the Parsons Field car park in Hartington was targeted sometime between September 6 and September 9.

Machines in the car park at the Longshaw Estate have been broken in to overnight between August 13 and August 14, and overnight between August 8 and August 9.

The machine at the car park at Curbar Gap was targeted sometime overnight between August 2 and August 3.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference number 19*481001.