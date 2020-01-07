Car in Buxton seized for illegally tinted windows

The black Nissan Micra has been seized for having illegally tinted front windows
The black Nissan Micra has been seized for having illegally tinted front windows

A vehicle in High Peak, Buxton has been taken off road for having illegally tinted windows.

Derbyshire Police said the black Nissan Micra had front window tints only allowing 33% of light through. 

Derbyshire Police said the window tints only allow 33% of light through.

Derbyshire Police said the window tints only allow 33% of light through.

The offence also highlighted the driver's lack of insurance, the police added.

“This Micra has front window tints only allowing 33% of light through. Which unfortunately for the driver highlights the lack of insurance.”

The law states that the front side windows must allow at least 70% of light through. 