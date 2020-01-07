Car in Buxton seized for illegally tinted windows

A vehicle in High Peak, Buxton has been taken off road for having illegally tinted windows.

Derbyshire Police said the black Nissan Micra had front window tints only allowing 33% of light through.

The offence also highlighted the driver's lack of insurance, the police added.

“This Micra has front window tints only allowing 33% of light through. Which unfortunately for the driver highlights the lack of insurance.”

The law states that the front side windows must allow at least 70% of light through.