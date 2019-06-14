'Car enthusiast' let his provisional licence-holding friend drive car near Chesterfield

A provisional driving licence holder and his friend have received six points on their licences after police caught the provisional holder driving a car near Chesterfield.

Officers caught the pair near Barlborough last night (June 13) when the "car enthusiast" licence holder let his uninsured, provisional licence-holding friend drive his "pride and joy".

The car, caught in Barlborough.

Officers seized the car and issued both drivers with six points and a £300 fine.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Car enthusiast letting his uninsured, provisional licence holder mate driving his pride and joy. But neither particularly enthusiastic about the incoming 6 points and £300 fine for them both."