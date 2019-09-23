Car crashes into Somercotes family home

A family narrowly avoids injury after a car crashed into their Somercotes home.

On Saturday, September 21 10pm a grey Ford C-Max crashed into property on Thurston Avenue.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "The grey Ford C-Max collided into a fence and then a wall of a house on Thurston Avenue but nobody was hurt."

Anyone who saw the crash is ask to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference 1371 of September 21.