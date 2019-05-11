Car crashes into bush in Clay Cross before rolling over and setting on fire

A driver has been arrested in Clay Cross after he lost control of his car and rolling it into a bush - where it then set on fire.

The driver was arrested after initially fleeing the scene, before being caught by police and "refusing to provide a blood sample".

A firefighter handling the Astra car.

Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the incident, which happened at 1.05am this morning (May 11).

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Driver loses control, rolls his Astra into a bush, it sets on fire and then he does a runner.

"Caught shortly afterwards. Refuses to provide a blood sample for analysis. Please note the photographs are NOT upside down, the car is."

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Both pumps from Clay Cross were mobilised to a vehicle fire following an RTC.

The flipped car.

"One car was on its roof well alight. Two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire. Derbyshire Police were also in attendance."

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for more information.