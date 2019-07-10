Car crashed through a wall in a Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car left the road and smashed through a wall .

The collision happened on Hassop Road (B6001) near Calver yesterday.

Calver car crash

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a Silver Mercedes, a telegraph pole and a wall around 4.30pm.

The occupants of the vehicle left the incident on foot prior to police arrival.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was driving nearby at the time and has dash cam installed also have CCTV in the area, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 19*357698.

If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view.