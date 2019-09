The driver of a Vauxhall Insignia that had cloned number plates on the M1 managed to escape police when pulled over - but left bags of cannabis in his car.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit caught the driver on the M1 at Junction 28, at the junction for the A444 to Nuneaton after he was driving "dangerously" on the carriageway.

He crashed the vehicle and jumped into a nearby river to escape officers, when they found the bags of cannabis in his vehicle.