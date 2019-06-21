Can you identify these people who may help Derbyshire Police with Chesterfield burglary?

The incident happened at Steeplegate on June 15, and police think these individuals may help them with their enquiries. If you recognise them, call police on 101 using crime reference number of 19000310134.
Can you help Derbyshire Police identify any of the following people who may be able to help with enquiries into a Chesterfield burglary?
